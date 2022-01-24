Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of East West Bancorp worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,446,000 after acquiring an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.66 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.