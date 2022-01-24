Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,648 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.73% of One Liberty Properties worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 56,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.