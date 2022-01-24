Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,812 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of RH worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH opened at $391.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $544.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a twelve month low of $391.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.