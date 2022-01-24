Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $53.05 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

