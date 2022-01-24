Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 11,687 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after purchasing an additional 189,875 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $160.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.