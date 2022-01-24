Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 58,200 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,421,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of EnLink Midstream worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 3.27.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

