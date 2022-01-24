Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,732 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.35% of Masonite International worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 186,333 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 140.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $98.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $96.65 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

