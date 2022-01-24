Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,671 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after purchasing an additional 607,863 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

