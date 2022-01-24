Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €242.23 ($275.26).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €221.70 ($251.93) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €203.22. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

