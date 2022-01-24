Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €265.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €265.00 ($301.14) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €242.23 ($275.26).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €221.70 ($251.93) on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €208.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €203.22.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

