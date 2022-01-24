Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.20

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.81 ($0.26), with a volume of 133809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.40 ($0.28).

The firm has a market cap of £43.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

