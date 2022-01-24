Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 311.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,769,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut bought 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.