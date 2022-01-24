AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.73

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 14,766 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $329,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,200 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $54,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $820,415. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,941,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AlloVir by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after buying an additional 306,124 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,951 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

