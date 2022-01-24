AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $102,407.32 and approximately $23.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

