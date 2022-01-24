Alpaca Finance One Day Volume Reaches $22.02 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000961 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $49.50 million and approximately $22.02 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

