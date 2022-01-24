Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down to $42.78

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.78, but opened at $40.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 16,113 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,395 shares of company stock worth $3,135,785. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

