Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $54.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,546.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,916. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,877.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,827.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,809.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

