Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Reduced by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.1% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,537.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,877.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,827.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,809.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

