Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $74.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,532.87. 49,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,868.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,807.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.28 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

