Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,243,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $57.61 on Monday, reaching $2,549.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,430. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.99. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

