Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.15 on Monday. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $16,180,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

