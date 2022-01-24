Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,665% from the average daily volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31.

About Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.