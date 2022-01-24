Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 3.9%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €161.40 ($183.41) and last traded at €163.00 ($185.23). Approximately 6,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €169.60 ($192.73).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($243.18) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $892.02 million and a PE ratio of 27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is €175.88 and its 200 day moving average is €175.93.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

