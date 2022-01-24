Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $535,000. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $13,433,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,841.41 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,410.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

