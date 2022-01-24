Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $12.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $50.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $63.39 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,841.41 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,395.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

