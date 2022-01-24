AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Lock-Up Period To End on January 31st

AMCI Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 31st. AMCI Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMCIU opened at $10.41 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCI Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,984,000.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.

