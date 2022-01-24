AMEPAY Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $94,297.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00048914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.70 or 0.06594186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,986.94 or 0.99762270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006325 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

