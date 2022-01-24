American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.75

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 5513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

The firm has a market cap of $874.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after purchasing an additional 498,304 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 207.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 478,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 262.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 439,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

