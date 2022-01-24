American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 38,957 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.87% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $189.18 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.