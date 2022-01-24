American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Targa Resources worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after buying an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,844,000 after buying an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

