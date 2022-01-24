American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,708.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.38% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $38,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.35.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $1,305,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

