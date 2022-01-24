American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.87% of Provident Financial Services worth $34,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 370.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

