American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.33% of QuinStreet worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after buying an additional 414,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,844,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 178,747 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in QuinStreet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,967 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $816.88 million, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.06. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

