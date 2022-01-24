American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,537,263 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 2,560.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537,263 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of APA worth $34,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,520,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $30.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

