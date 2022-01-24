American Century Companies Inc. Buys 712,838 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4,689.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Olin worth $35,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,499,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

In related news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

