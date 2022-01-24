American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 381,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,673,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.17% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $745.81 million, a P/E ratio of 299.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Patrick D. Spangler sold 6,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $527,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,686 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

