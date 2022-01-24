American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $114.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.52. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

