American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $38,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,960,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $341.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

