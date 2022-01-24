American Century Companies Inc. Has $30.95 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Nucor worth $30,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

