American Century Companies Inc. Has $31.86 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 11.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,953,000 after buying an additional 288,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

Shares of INTU opened at $528.55 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.33 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

