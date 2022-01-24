American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.09 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1,215.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $33,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

NYSE BNS opened at $71.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.