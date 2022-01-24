American Century Companies Inc. Has $35.48 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,373 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $35,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $40.80 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

