American Century Companies Inc. Has $36.33 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.91% of WNS worth $36,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of WNS by 115.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

WNS stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

