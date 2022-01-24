American Century Companies Inc. Has $37.22 Million Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 428,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Atkore worth $37,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 8.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Atkore news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.42. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

