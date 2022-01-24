American Century Companies Inc. Has $37.81 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $37,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

