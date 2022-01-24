American Century Companies Inc. Has $40.10 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortinet worth $40,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $123,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $288.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.16 and its 200 day moving average is $311.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.