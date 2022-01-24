American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7,133.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,066 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Vontier worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Vontier by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $790,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vontier by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VNT opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.24 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

