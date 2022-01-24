American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.62% of Goosehead Insurance worth $34,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

GSHD stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 243.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

