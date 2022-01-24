American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $37,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,069 shares of company stock worth $17,753,961. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.