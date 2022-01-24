American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632,707 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.32% of Newmark Group worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $14.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.